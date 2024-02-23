Imo State house of assembly has summoned the head of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to explain the reason behind the perennial power outage across the state.

This is even as they called on Governor Hope Uzodimma to direct ministries to embark on massive awareness to reduce heat waves.

The order was made after a motion by the member representing Mbaitoli state constituency, Hon Innocent Ikpamezie to ameliorate the effect of heat wave and high temperature prevalent in Imo.

The House directed the ministry of health and information to collaborate to sensitize the public on ways to tackle the heat, how to detect signs of heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and foster measures to adopt to avoid casualties

The Assembly also directed the ministries of agriculture and environment to embark on massive tree planting exercises as a long-term measure to combat heat and achieve an eco-friendly environment

Ikpamezie, who is the committee chairman on Environment said the heat condition would have ameliorated if EEDC’s supply of electricity had been optimal, even as he regretted that people were unable to use cooling devices due to outage.

According to him, several residents had taken to sleeping outside, in the open to escape the ravaging heat.

He said “Imo state is always in darkness and this has led to massive destruction of refrigerated food items and other perishable foods. Meanwhile, there is no reasonable information emanating from EEDC as to the reason for this perennial black out.”