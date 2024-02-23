Security forces have announced the killing of a deadly terrorist leader known as Boderi Isyaku and his fighters who have been terrorising Kaduna and Niger states.

The statement issued by the overseeing commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, explained that the ruthless killer, Boderi Isyaku, has been neutralized in a gun duel alongside some of his fighters, by troops of the Nigerian Army, around Bada/Riyawa general areas of Chikun and Igabi local government areas.

The statement said Boderi, as he was simply known, had for nearly a decade propagated a reign of fear, death and destruction in Kaduna State and neighbouring Niger State, with a trademark of brutal attacks, mass abductions and cruel, relentless killing.

Aruwan stressed that Boderi’s elimination comes as the culmination of tireless efforts by dedicated troops committed to restoring peace and security in the region.

The statement noted that the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army (and Force Commander, Operation Whirl Punch) Major General VU Okoro, coordinated the operation through meticulous planning and intelligence.

“The troops on Wednesday night came in contact with Boderi and his fighters around the Bada general area of Chikun LGA. Despite the terrorists’ well-fortified position, the troops laid a successful ambush. Boderi and his associates walked into the trap, and were cornered.

“Boderi was involved in a range of deadly attacks spanning Sabon Birni, Rigasa, Buruku, Gwagwada, Rijana and Kateri general areas, the Kaduna-Abuja Road, the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, as well as Shiroro, Alawa, and Mangoro general areas of neighbouring Niger State,” the statement noted.

The statement said further, “His activities included vast and elaborate operations in cattle rustling and gunrunning. He was also known to have built a close rapport with terrorist groups, collaborating with them towards establishing footholds in these areas. Recent intelligence reports revealed his plans to attack a school in his sphere of operation. Those plans have been thankfully truncated.

“It was Boderi who plotted and executed the 11th March 2021 abduction of 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Igabi LGA. This high-profile kidnapping generated shock waves and massive panic around the country, as dozens of young students were whisked away and their families left to deal with unimaginable turmoil.

“On the 24th of August 2021, Boderi masterminded another deadly attack, this time on the Afaka campus of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Igabi LGA. Two officers were killed and another abducted. Weeks later, on 14th September 2021, Boderi led his gang of bandits in the kidnapping of the Emir of Bungudu, Alhaji Hassan Atto, around Dutse village, Chikun LGA. The Emir’s Police Detail was killed.

“These are a few highlights in the profile of a mindless monster, fueled by undiluted hate and evil, veiled underneath an apparently harmless, innocent and youthful exterior. Without a doubt, this baby-faced terror was one of the most dangerous individuals in the country, single-handedly tearing apart the lives of entire communities across several states.

“In the ensuing confrontation, Boderi chose to resist the troops and engaged them in a fierce firefight. He was ultimately subdued, and his reign of terror ended in a burst of bullets and eternal ignominy. Two of his associates were likewise neutralized. After the operation, the troops recovered two AK47 rifles, 300 rounds of ammunition, nine AK47 magazines, one magazine carrier, one Baofeng radio set and five motorcycles,” the statement said.

It attributed the successful operation to consistent support to security forces by Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani.

“In the wake of this development, authorities and members of the public must be informed that some of Boderi’s associates and gang members sustained gunshot injuries during that decisive encounter. Citizens in the general area and beyond are therefore enjoined not to render assistance (medical or otherwise) to individuals carrying such suspicious injuries, but to immediately report these persons to security agencies,” the statement added.