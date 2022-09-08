The commission set up by Imo State governor Hope Uzodimma to look into the recent security breaches in the state has received 320 petitions.

This came into the open yesterday when the governor received the panel’s report at Government House Owerri. He expressed the hope that civil unrest and other crises in the state will not recur in Imo. The report was presented by Justice Fred Njemanze (rtd) who led the commission of inquiry.

Uzodimma had inaugurated a seven-man judicial commission of inquiry to look into security breaches in the state and proffer ways to stop it.

He had charged them to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the security breaches, make recommendations to the government, and ensure that the perpetrators were unmasked and made to face the consequences of their action.

The governor thanked the chairman and members for their diligence and justification of the confidence reposed in them by the government.

“You were able to come up with far reaching recommendations that will guide the government make comprehensive decisions that will help curtail incidents of violence in our state,” Uzodimma said.

Njemanze disclosed that over 320 petitions and exhibits were received from the public.

He said the commission held hearings into the Izombe incident adding that exhibits were tendered.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for the opportunity to serve, adding that Imo people including Traditional Rulers, Town Union Presidents, the Police, DSS and the Correctional services all appeared before them.