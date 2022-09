Former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, has emerged the new chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT).

Wabara assumed the position after the resignation of Senator Walid Jibrin on Thursday.

Jibrin had announced his resignation at a meeting of the PDP BoT, which held at the opposition party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The resignation comes amid agitation for more southern leaders to be reflected in the party’s hierarchy.

