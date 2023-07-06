Imo Community Opposes Uzodimma’s Plan To Convert Zoo To Estate

The lingering controversy and tension over the relocation of the Nekede Zoo in Imo State by Governor Hope Uzodinma has refused to abate as the people of Umuejechi Nekede has “notified that all the lands comprised in the former Agriculture Development Corporation (ADC) which includes the moribund Nekede Zoo and the adjoining lands which the Government of Imo State is presently trespassing into are the bonafide property of the people of Umuejechi Nekede citing the judgment of the High Court of Imo State as affirmed by the Court of Appeal.

The Umuejechi Central Assembly stressed that “anybody dealing with the government of Imo State or any of its agencies over the land or any part of it, does so at his or her own risk as the land does not belong to the Government of Imo State.

The dispute over the land escalated in February when Governor Uzodima relocated the animals in the zoo to Jos Zoological Garden.

Before the relocation of the wildlife, there are speculations that the zoo would be converted to an estate

The Nekede zoo is located in Owerri West local government area of the state. The zoological garden was established in 1976 under the state ministry of agriculture as an animal park. The zoo, which sits on 10 hectares of reserved forest, houses a variety of animals, including lions, chimpanzees, monkeys, pythons, ostriches and crocodiles, among other animals.

With a massive land mass of rainforest, which has been restricted strictly against any form of encroachment, the Nekede Zoological Gardens has a natural appeal, which holds visitors spellbound, coupled with the nerve calming chirrup from more than 1,000 species of birds that nest on the huge trees in the rich forest.