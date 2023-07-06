Reps Kick Against Ceding Cross River Communities To Cameroon

House of Representatives has taken steps to stop the move to cede Danare and Biajua communities in Boki local government area of Cross River State through Pillar 113A to the Republic of Cameroon.

The House took the decision when it unanimously adopted a motion jointly sponsored by members of the House from Cross River at plenary yesterday.

Moving the motion on behalf of the Cross River Caucus, Hon Victor Bisong Abang, said on October 10, 2002, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that the proprietorship of the Bakassi peninsula belongs to Cameroon, due to an agreement between the governments of Nigeria and Cameroon during the civil war. He also said in July 2012, the Supreme Court ruled that Cross River State had no right of ownership of over 76 oil wells due to the loss of its littoral status when portions of the peninsula were ceded to Cameroon by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The lawmaker noted that: “The ICJ ruling decides the retracing of the Cameroon-Nigeria International Boundary line from the Lake Chad region (Yola) to the Atlantic Ocean. (Bakassi), subsequently United Nations (UN) set up two Committees to implement the judgment which led to the establishment of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission (CNMC), made up of representatives from Nigeria, Cameroon and officials of the United Nations.

“The fieldwork which involves the location of the boundary points and placement of boundary pillars by the judgment was undertaken by a Joint Technical Team (JTT), a sub-body of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission, with both countries’ representatives on the JTT while technical expertise is supplied by a foreign contractor and paid by the CNMC.

“Cognisant that the field exercise or demarcation conducted by the JTT must be an adopted demarcation in any sector considered valid and conclusive by the CNMC.”