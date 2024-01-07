The Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, has deployed the Command’s Special Tactical Squad to work in synergy with the military and other sister security agencies in the State and hunt down the hoodlums responsible for kidnapping a traditional ruler, Eze Samuel Ohiri, with a view to rescuing him unhurt.

Eze Ohiri is the traditional ruler of Orodo Autonomous Community and former chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers.

LEADERSHIP reports that the monarch was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in his palace at the weekend.

The Commissioner of Police called on the general public, the family and relatives of Eze Ohiri, to remain calm as the command was on top of the situation.

According to him, they have taken affirmative investigative steps towards ensuring that the victim is rescued unhurt and his kidnappers are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The CP highlighted that more Police operatives had been deployed to the Mbaitoli axis of the state for robust visibility patrol to forestall similar occurrences.

In the wake of the ugly incident, CP Danjuma reaffirmed the Command’s steadfastness towards ensuring the maximum safety and security of all and sundry in Imo State.

The Police boss condemned the dastardly act in totality and vowed that no stone will be left unturned until Eze Ohiri is released and his kidnappers brought to book.

The Command also called on the general public who may have any information that may lead to the rescue of Eze Ohiri to kindly do so by reporting at the nearest Police Station or via telephone lines: 08034773600 or 08098880197.

“Let us collectively work towards stamping out all forms of crime and criminality in the State,” he stated.