A former governor of Imo State, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, has expressed worry that the state has become a failed state and accused Governor Hope Uzodimma and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of subverting democracy in the state.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Chibuike Onyeukwu, the former governor described the state assembly election held on March 18, 2023 as a “rape of democracy.”

Making reference to the state assembly polls in his Aboh Mbaise LGA, he frowned “at a horrible incident at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Aboh Mbaise LGA, where security agencies, in connivance with some compromised personnel of the commission, carted away electoral materials.

“There is no doubt a state sponsored wickedness and determination to execute an evil plot.

“We will not be surprised if a man that was roundly rejected by the people of Aboh Mbaise, including his polling unit, is declared winner just to satisfy Uzodimma’s ego to humiliate Ihedioha, for defeating him in the March 9, 2019 governorship election,” part of the statement reads.

The former governor explained that “it is on record the PDP candidate, Ugochukwu Amuchie, convincingly won the election by a very wide margin in the 11 out of the 12 wards of Aboh Mbaise.

“But the electoral officer, the officer-in-charge, anti-kidnapping and the election CP, bluntly refused and indeed resisted every attempt to collate the results even when the collation officers arrived in Aboh Mbaise LGA at about 4pm.

“As if that was not enough, the PDP agents, Hon. Mike Iheanetu and Mr. Chibuzor Ekenze were assaulted, arrested and taken away for no other reason than being of the party.

“The OC kidnapping and the election CP who were apparently in cohort with the INEC officers have done the worst to our democracy and to God.

“Regrettably this is the same tale of horror, daylight rigging, voter intimidation, and manipulation of the electoral process, across the local government areas in Imo State.

“Verifiable records show that the PDP swept the polls across the state but agents of darkness have again denied the people their constitutional right to choose their leaders,” Ihedioha stated.