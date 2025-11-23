The Imo State government, on Sunday, raised the alarm over alleged plans by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to embark on a deliberate massive power outage across the State.

However, the EEDC, in a quick response, denied the allegations by the Imo State government and described it as baseless, unfounded, and completely devoid of truth.

The DisCo said it was unfortunate that the Imo State government had chosen the path of propaganda as a means of diverting public attention and masking its longstanding hostility toward EEDC and its operations within the state.

Imo State Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation, and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, had on Sunday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, accused EEDC of sabotage.

According to him, it was a ploy by EEDC to frustrate and sabotage the ‘Light Up Imo’ project, which is expected to provide uninterrupted light to all parts of Imo state.

According to him, the Imo State government had evidence that EEDC was determined to ensure that the state government failed in its bid to provide reliable and affordable electricity for Imo people.

According to him, the government was aware that the EEDC management planned to maintain its current monopoly of providing erratic electricity to Imo people at exorbitant tariffs.

The Information Commissioner said, “the idea behind the planned massive power outage by EEDC is to turn around and blame the installation process of the Orashi Electricity company, the state government’s licensed company, for the blackouts.

“EEDC has already prepared a statement it will issue blaming the state government and Orashi Electricity Company for the outages. This is a ploy to turn Imo people against the company and also create the false impression that the company lacks the technical knowledge and capacity to function.

“EEDC is already aware that the first phase of the Light Up Imo Project will significantly cover the entire Owerri metropolis and is therefore afraid of losing its monopoly and the attendant revenue. That is the reason for this desperation.

“The government is by this statement putting Imo people on notice of this unholy plan by EEDC to inflict avoidable hardship and huge losses to businesses through this wicked plan to throw the state into darkness anytime from today (Sunday) or tomorrow (Monday).

“Security agencies are also being alerted on this wicked plan by EEDC to sabotage a fully licensed company from fully carrying out its responsibilities and, of course, the implications of such lawlessness,” Emelumba said.

But, EEDC, in a statement signed by its group head of Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh, said it had no intention of whatsoever to carry out any major power outages in the state.

Ezeh said the allegation was completely baseless, unfounded, and devoid of truth, and called on the public to disregard the claim as they had no intention to carry out major power outages.

He said that armed policemen allegedly acting on the instructions of the state government, stormed the Egbu Station of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and forced the operator on duty, at gunpoint, to shut down all feeders, saying the “action plunged customers into total darkness. What greater act of sabotage could there be”?

The EEDC said, “it is on record that on Saturday, 15th November 2025, armed policemen, allegedly acting on the instructions of the Imo State Government, stormed the Egbu Station of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and forced the operator on duty, at gunpoint, to shut down all feeders. This action plunged customers into total darkness. What greater act of sabotage could there be?

“EEDC wishes to state categorically that this allegation is baseless, unfounded, and completely devoid of truth. We therefore advise our esteemed customers in Imo State and the general public to disregard the claim in its entirety, as EEDC has no intention whatsoever to carry out any “major power outages” in the state.

“It is unfortunate that the Imo State Government has chosen the path of propaganda as a means of diverting public attention and masking its longstanding hostility toward EEDC and its operations within the state.”

The EEDC stated that “there is no plan whatsoever by EEDC to carry out any major outage in Imo State. EEDC is committed to serving its customers and continues to make significant investments aimed at improving supply reliability and overall service quality across the state.

“However, we urge all our customers in Imo State to note that if any power outage occurs from this moment onward, the responsible party is clear. The state government, having raised false alarms and made unfounded, unverified, and baseless accusations against EEDC, should be held accountable,” Ezeh said.

Meanwhile, the EEDC has said it was committed to supporting initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of electricity consumers.

It, however, called on the Imo state government to provide an enabling environment for licensed operators to function effectively, rather than frustrating their operations through the use of state machinery.