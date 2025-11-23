The Kaduna State Government has dismissed allegations by former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who claimed that the administration of incumbent Governor Uba Sani paid ₦1 billion to bandits.

The government described El-Rufai’s comments—made during an interview on Channels Television—as false, politically motivated, and entirely lacking in evidence.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shu’aibu, SAN, the State government said El-Rufai’s allegations were “a fabrication devoid of context, substance, or credibility,” accusing him of attempting to mislead the public and undermine the progress made in restoring peace and stability across the state.

The statement criticised the former governor for “recklessly weaponising a sensitive security issue for political grandstanding,” noting that such conduct falls below the standard expected of a former leader who once held the highest office in the state.

The government reiterated that Governor Sani has never authorised, negotiated, or paid any money to criminal groups.

The Commissioner said the governor has repeatedly made the position clear in interviews, press briefings, and stakeholder engagements, stressing that, “Not one naira. Not one kobo” has been as ransom to kidnappers.

The statement further noted that the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) previously dismissed similar claims by El-Rufai as unfounded and inconsistent with Nigeria’s national security practices. ONSA had affirmed that neither the Federal Government nor state governments engage in ransom payments to criminal elements.

Highlighting its security strategy, the Kaduna State Government stated that the administration was implementing a community-focused approach anchored on strengthened military operations, deeper engagement with legitimate community leaders, and improved access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. “The State engages communities, not bandits,” it said.

The statement also referenced past accusations made by senior members of El-Rufai’s own administration, alleging that he used public funds to appease certain groups. This, the government said, makes his current allegations “deeply paradoxical.”

The statement challenged El-Rufai to present any credible evidence—such as bank records, internal memos, or security documents—if he possesses any. It noted that similar allegations he made in September 2025 were never supported by proof.

The government demanded that El-Rufai retract his statement and issue an unreserved apology within one week, warning that failure to do so would compel the State to initiate legal action “to safeguard public order and institutional integrity.”

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and responsible security governance, the Kaduna State Government said it will not be distracted by “the politics of bitterness, fearmongering, or orchestrated falsehoods.”