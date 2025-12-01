Imo State government has revealed that work on the Government House Annex and the Secretariat Annex in Orlu had reached 98 percent completion and set for unveiling.

This is even as Governor Hope Uzodimma continues the inspection of all ongoing critical projects in the state.

This was made known through a statement issued by the chief press secretary to the governor, Hon. Oguwuike Nwachuku.

According to the statement, for two days Governor Uzodimma inspected in no particular order, ongoing projects within the capital city of Owerri and Orlu.

“The Government House Annex Orlu and the State Secretariat Annex Orlu, were inspected and the progress recorded was encouraging.

“Also same day in Orlu, the Governor and his team berthed at the Imo State University Teaching Hospital, Orlu to assess the progress at the 250-bed Infectious Diseases Centre, a facility he attracted to serve not just Imo, but the States in the South East region in the event of major diseases outbreak.

“Other areas visited at IMSUTH include; kidney transplants, ICU, oxygen plant, scan room, orthopedic wards, dialysis centre and solar plants.

“From Orlu, Governor Uzodimma proceeded to the Radiology Complex at the Imo State Specialist Hospital, Umuguma, and the Imo State Primary Health Development Centre also in Umuguma before anchoring at the Holy Ghost Bus Terminal, to examine the pace of work. ”

The statement highlighted that the inspection tour took the governor and his team to the Concorde Hilton Hotel, the Concorde Boulevard (venue for the forth coming two days Imo Economic Summit), the Ahiajioku Centre, the Nworie Recreation Centre and the adjoining roads.

‎”At each location, the Governor provided directives where adjustments were necessary, offered commendation where efforts were commendable, and reiterated the need for timely completion.

“These projects are not mere structures; they are investments designed to enhance service delivery and improve the daily experience of ndi Imo.”

‎Speaking with reporters at the end of the inspections, Governor Uzodimma expressed confidence that the contractors will deliver within record time.

His words: “Today’s project assessment took me across the state, offering a firsthand view of ongoing developments and the level of commitment applied at each site.

“The contractors have shown some commitment, diligence and proficiency in terms of quality and delivery time lines.

“The business of building our state entails steady infrastructure reforms, and we are sustaining this momentum with routine inspections, just to ensure that ndi Imo receive full value for their resources.”

‎He expressed joy at the simultaneous progression of the many ongoing projects in different parts of the state, and assured Imo people that the facilities will be available to provide the needed services as “those visiting home for the yuletide season will enjoy the hospitality and good ambience of the state.”