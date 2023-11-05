The Labour Party in Imo State has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of planning to conduct the November 11 election in polling units with no registered voters.

The party’s chairman in the state, Callistus Ihejiagwa, made this allegation at a news briefing in Owerri.

INEC had designated 38 zero polling units where elections are not expected to take place in the state.

But Ihejiagwa, who described the affected areas as All Progressives Congress (APC) catchment points, alleged that the commission was under pressure to conduct the election in those units.

The chairman said it would be a breach of the Electoral Act for INEC to conduct elections in such areas.

“We have it on good authority that contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act and electoral guidelines, APC in collaboration with INEC has perfected plans to conduct elections at non-INEC designated elections venues and flashpoints in Orsu and some parts of Orlu LGAs.

“The plan is to hide under the present state of insecurity to have elections in areas affected by violence and APC’s choice locations,” he said.

He urged the federal government, security agencies, the international community and other relevant stakeholders to investigate the allegation with a view to ensuring a free and fair election in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Sylvia Agu, said the commission was bound to do the right thing in accordance with the electoral act.

She urged the political parties to have confidence in INEC and be rest assured that they are set to conduct free, fair and credible election in the state.