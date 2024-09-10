Dr. Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji, a prominent leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Aboh Mbaise local government area, has hailed the choice of Barrister Iheukwumere Henry Alaribe as the APC consensus candidate for the upcoming local government elections in Imo State. The former Commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs in the 3R Shared Prosperity government of Senator Hope Uzodimma expressed his support during an interaction with select journalists in Owerri, while acknowledging the concerns of those who may feel aggrieved by the decision.

Recently, Dr. Ugorji welcomed Chairmanship and Councilor Aspirants to his residence in Lorji on August 20, 2024. His position as the most recent high-ranking official from Aboh Mbaise LGA in the Uzodimma administration lends weight to his endorsement.

Dr. Ugorji emphasized the party’s supremacy and expressed his appreciation for the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma and Dr. McDonald Ebere, the party chairman. He particularly commended the wisdom behind selecting Barrister Alaribe as the consensus candidate.

In his discussions with party leadership, Dr. Ugorji consistently stressed the importance of competence and readiness for the role of Executive Chairman in Aboh Mbaise. He noted his satisfaction with the caliber of aspirants who sought the party’s nomination.

“In all my discussions at meetings of the highest echelon of the party leadership in Aboh Mbaise LGA, I have emphasized only competence and preparedness as the premium qualities needed in the next Executive Chairman position in Aboh Mbaise,” Ugorji said, adding that he was impressed with the pool of excellent aspirants who stepped up to be considered by the party.

While admitting that Alaribe’s selection came as a surprise, Dr. Ugorji spoke highly of the candidate’s qualifications and experience.

“Alaribe is a founding, long standing member of the APC in Imo State. He chaired the event at which I declared for the APC in 2015,” Ugorji revealed. “Alaribe has served,” Ugorji continued, “as a Commissioner in the Okorocha APC administration, as DG of a statewide gubernatorial campaign of the APC, and as the Campaign Council Chairman for the APC in Aboh Mbaise LGA under Governor Uzodimma. Oh yes, he is prepared and experienced.”

Dr. Ugorji expressed his hope that Alaribe would govern Aboh Mbaise with wisdom and thoughtfulness. He stressed the importance of aligning the local government’s goals with Governor Uzodimma’s development vision and the community’s sense of justice.

Committing to actively support Alaribe’s campaign, Dr. Ugorji announced his intention to work towards securing victory on September 21st. He expressed confidence in Alaribe’s potential to set a new standard for the Executive Chairman’s role in Imo State. In conclusion, Dr. Ugorji called for unity among all aspirants, urging them to rally behind Alaribe for a strong showing on election day.