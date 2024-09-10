Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), DIG Hashimu Argungu (retd.) has warned that serving Police officers who are found involved in civil matters such as land, rent and marital disputations will henceforth be sanctioned and their promotions suspended.

DIG Argungu noted that the failure of the police will obviously be the failure of the commission, insisting that abuse of office by serving officers will no longer be condoned by the PSC.

He warned that police officers should steer clear of civil matters and allow the civil courts to do their duties.

Spokesperson of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, who stated this in a statement on Tuesday, said the chairman spoke when he received a delegation from the Justice Research Institute, led by Mr. Ade Ipaye.

The PSC chairman declared that he will run a transparent, open and corrupt-free administration in the commission, pledging to account for all funds received and spent by the commission.

“I will never spare thieves wherever I am. We are here to assist the government fight corruption.

“I come to work before 8am and I am the last person to leave the office, that is leadership. I have not changed and will never change; I know that leadership is everything. My mandate is not to come here to embezzle money, I must ensure transparency and openness, and I will fight to the last.”

DIG Argungu assured the visiting team that the PSC will partner with them in the area of training, so that staff of the commission will be exposed to local and international trainings.

Leader of the delegation, Mr. Ipaye expressed happiness that his team has a partner in the PSC chairman who wants to fight corruption, adding that transparency in government has always been a rare commodity.

Ipaye said the delegation was at the commission to assist in driving its constitutional mandate to improve the workings of the Police.

He pledged that the institute will provide opportunities for the staff of the commission to be trained to understand their role as a supervisory body of the Nigeria Police Force.

“We will ensure that the personnel of the PSC is trained, and that the staff are good enough to discharge its statutory disciplinary functions,” he said.