The decision by Governor Hope Uzodimma to conduct Local Government Areas (LGAs) elections in Imo State has sparked condemnation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Uzodimma recently released the names of 27 sole administrators to oversee the affairs of the councils until the elections are conducted. The governor stated that the Sole Administrators (SOLAD’s) would serve for 60 days to facilitate the electoral process.

Following the announcement of the SOLAD’s appointments, the PDP swiftly criticized the move, alleging that it was “another dubious means to extort Imo people.” The party further claimed that the governor “lacks capacity to carry out the exercise.”

The acting chairman of PDP in Imo State, Engr Chidi Dike, expressed disappointment, stating that Uzodimma’s actions demonstrate a lack of commitment to conducting free and fair elections. Dike emphasized that the governor’s mandate is allegedly not legitimate, casting doubt on his ability to oversee credible electoral processes.

The PDP also called on Uzodimma to be transparent about the management of LG allocations since assuming office and accused him of failing to fulfill promises regarding LG elections. The party labelled the governor’s actions as fraudulent and accused him of prioritizing personal gain over the welfare of Imo people.

The party cautioned Uzodimma against playing to the gallery and urged him to prioritize the interest of the state over personal enrichment. The party’s strong stance reflects ongoing political tensions and concerns regarding governance in Imo State.