The federal government has been urged to prioritise investments in developmental programs for the Nigerian youth in a bid to address the rising concerns over youth unemployment and lack of opportunity.

The call comes as the country’s youth population continues to grow exponentially, with the United Nations estimating that youth (ages 15-35) make up more than 60 per cent of the Nigerian population.

The founder of Africado Foundation, Richardson Ojeka, made the call during the launch of his book, “The Entrepreneur Manual,” and his birthday celebration yesterday in Abuja.

He noted that youth unemployment has become a pressing issue plaguing the country and hindering its potential for economic growth.

He added that the lack of opportunity and support systems has led to frustration among the youth, resulting in increased social unrest and criminal activities.

Ojeka expressed his belief that investing in developmental programs for the youth would be a catalyst for change.

“The government needs to invest more in young people. They have potentials and opportunities. The government needs to be more intentional about creating programs and seeing them through.

“We don’t have federal programs, but they need to be followed through, and young people need to always believe that all good things come to those who fight, all good things come to those who wait, and all good things come to those who have pure intentions,” he said.

Speaking about the new book, Ojeka said, “The Entrepreneur’s Manual is an interesting book that I wrote about how to start a business without any background or resources and build a successful organization.

“I used my book to talk about myself and what we have currently. We have two organizations: one foundation and the other is a business. It’s very important that I launch the book at this time because young people are not getting the needed opportunities at all.

“Access to opportunities is very slim, and so it’s important for us to find alternative measures to become successful.”

“The unofficial guide to building yourself as an entrepreneur is not conventional. If you go to the bank, they won’t give you a loan. If you try to access resources, you won’t have access to loans or facilities.

“We don’t have access to those things in Nigeria, and those who will give you loans would trouble you with credit facilities. So, young people need to find alternative ways to do their businesses, leveraging relationships, the internet, and other things to develop themselves.”