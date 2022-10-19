The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Oguta ward A has announced the suspension of the immediate past Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr Gerald Irona following a petition against him to the State Police Command by the Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA) Imo on allegations of threats to life, harassment and intimidation to her member/client Barr Vivian Ottih.

The suspension was announced in a letter signed by the PDP Disciplinary Committee Chairman and Secretary for Oguta, Festival Adigwe and Joe Amakwe addressed to Irona and copied the State Chairman of PDP, Engr Charles Ugwu and Oguta PDP ward Chairman, Hon Emma Okorie.

Ottih, a top female journalist was arrested at the premises of Heritage FM last week where she had gone to discuss political issues in the state.

The suspension was in reaction to a petition from FIDA to the Imo State Commissioner of Police dated October 14th 2022.

The said suspension notice advised Irona to stay away from all party activities saying “During the period of suspension, you shall not attend any PDP activities other than for the purpose of attending a disciplinary hearing”.

According to FIDA, Ottih had come under various forms of attacks with constant arrest, intimidation and harassment from the former Deputy Governor which was demonstrated recently when she accosted and arrested in Owerri by over 20 arme men of the police force at Heritage FM premises.

The petition from FIDA signed by the chairperson, Barr Ndidi Anike and Secretary, Barr Ositadinma Ikemenogo read “it has been observed that the level of violence both physical and emotional melted on our client by Engr Gerald Irona has gotten to its abysmal state and something needs to be done urgently to safeguard the lives of our client and her children because recently Barr Ottih was attacked and robbed of her phones and other personal belongings along Amakaohia/Orlu road.”

However, in a swift reaction, the PDP ward chairman for Oguta A, Chukwuma Okoroafor denied claims of any suspension even as he said those behind the letter were fake, saying “Hon. Engr. Gerald Irona is our Pillar in Oguta Ward A. He is our Hero. We have no problems whatsoever with him.

“There is no pending issue whatsoever, not to talk of suspending our leading light. Those behind the fake letter are not members of the PDP. They are not known to the Party. They are being sponsored to embarrass our leader. We shall deal ruthlessly with anyone trying to bring our leader to ridicu