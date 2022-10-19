A former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmad Sani Yerima, is billed to bag a Life Achievement Award from Dreams African Leadership Excellence on the occasion of Dreams International Magazine’s 10th anniversary and lecture scheduled to hold in Abuja on November 4, 2022.

Also, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State will be honoured with the Best Governor od the Year Award because of his sterling leadership in his state and as caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The organisation said despite the insecurity rocking the country, Yobe is peaceful and calm because of Buni’s focus on securing lives and properties of citizens.

Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume will receive the Lawmaker of the Year Award because of his fearlessness and boldness in addressing critical issues of national importance no matter whose ox is gored. While Hon. Yakubu Umar Barde, member representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State in the House of Representatives, will get the Best Lawmaker in the Green Chambers Award because of his quality representation.

Others who will bag the Dreams African Leadership Excellence Awards are APC gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna State and curren Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani; Chief Sunday Audu, Chief Town Planner of the FCDA as the most outstanding public servant of the year; Dr Raymond Edoh, Secretary-General of Nigerian Youths Council (PERSON OF THE YEAR), Dr. Waje Bayei, National Chairman of APC presidential Volunteers and Patriot Arise Group; Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah President of Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria will be recognized with Integrity In Service Award.

The Speaker of Niger State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, a legal practitioner and first timer in the Assembly will bag this year’s Award as the Best Speaker out of the 36 States of the federation because of his leadership style.

Hon. Atiku Sankey, APC candidate for Zango Kataf/Jabba Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, was also nominated as an award recipient in this epoch making event, Hon. Nehemiah ASSO, APC candidate for Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Evangelist IG Newman, Founder of Rock Ages Empowerment Foundation, joined the list for this year’s award because of his selfless service to humanity and the country. He has touched lives positively through his foundation, Rock of Ages Empowerment Foundation (RAEF).

Also, Air Commode Emmanuel Jekada, the APC Chairman of Kaduna State will be honoured with the politician of the year award because of his feat in the leadership of the ruling party in Kaduna State despite working in the security system as a dedicated public servant. Egnr. Mike Auta the Candidate of Labour party for Southern Kaduna senatorial zone and the CEO of KYC, Sheikh Nura Khalid, the former Chief Imam of Apo Mosques, Hon Moses Owharo the former president of Residents in Ghana and Engr. Ben Iwu won our man of the year award for working diligently in the Nigeria National Petroleum Commission (NNPC) for over 30 years, putting his expertise to ensure that we have a productive nation.

The awardees, who have been carefully selected are not just champions in Nigeria alone, but have placed Africa on the world map with their commitment to quality representation. They have done well and deserve to be celebrated.