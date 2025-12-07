The Imo State Police Command has declared a hotelier, one Stanley Morocco Oparaugo, wanted after several decomposed and mutilated corpses were discovered at his commercial morgue.

Police carried out the raid following increased cases of kidnapping, violent crimes, and organ-harvesting along the Owerri-Aba Expressway.

Spokesperson for Imo state command, DSP Henry Okoye, who made the disclosure on Saturday night said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to curb kidnapping and other violent crimes along the Owerri–Aba Expressway.

He said a high-powered team led by the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma on Saturday, 6th December, 2025, stormed suspected kidnappers hideouts in Umuhu autonomous community in the Ngor-Okpala local government area following credible intelligence on the suspect who is currently at large.

Among those on the team included the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Chioma Egu; Chief Pathologist, Imo State Specialist Hospital, Dr. Ibeaja Okechukwu; members of the Ngor Okpala Vigilante Group led by Mr. Henry Ikpe; and the Chairman of Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, Mrs. Chika Ibekwe.

During the raid, Okoye said a hotel and morgue belonging to Oparaugo, but allegedly used by kidnappers and other violent criminals, were inspected.

According to him, the corpses were discovered mutilated and in unhygienic conditions, fueling suspicions of illegal organ-harvesting activities.

He said, “A hotel and a private mortuary owned by the suspect, allegedly used by kidnappers and violent criminals, were inspected. At the mortuary, decomposed and mutilated corpses were discovered in unhygienic conditions, raising suspicions of illegal organ-harvesting activities”.

Already, the State government has ordered the closure of the hotel and the morgue following these discoveries while the suspect’s residence was also searched with exhibits recovered crucial.

Okoye added that forensic experts have documented and secured evidence.

Meanwhile, the Imo Police CP, Danjuma has assured the public that all accomplices would be identified and brought to justice.

The Command also stressed that maximum security has been deployed along the Owerri–Aba Expressway and assured travellers of safety during the holidays.