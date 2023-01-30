The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri, Imo State, has revealed that it has launched investigation into claim by a former student of the institution, who claimed she graduated with the help of her private organ, would not go scot-free if found culpable.

The lady after defending her Higher National Diploma (HND) project went on a social media platform, TitTok, to say that she graduated from the Polytechnic with God’s help and that of her private part.

But, teacting to the claim, the management of the Polytechnic insisted that the allegation had put the institution in a bad light, promising to investigate the claim.

A statement issued by the registrar of the Polytechnic, Mrs. E. C. Anuna, described the lady’s comment as unacceptable and against the moral standard of the institution.

The statement reads: “this is to inform the general public that the Management of Federal Polytechnic Nekede has begun full investigations into the identity of the student who gloated on Tiktok about how she graduated with the help of God and her private organ. It is even most blasphemous and antithetical that the said student peddled the name of the Almighty in her deleterious act.

“Management considers the action of the student most unacceptable and preposterous. The Federal Polytechnic Nekede prides itself as an institution with high academic and moral standards. Both staff and students are quite aware of the consequences of any misconduct. In an unprecedented move.

“Management through the various disciplinary committees had released hot lines through which students can report any act of exploitation or corruption. These committees are diligent in ensuring that any staff or student found culpable is meted with appropriate punishment.

“The despicable post of this supposed student does not therefore represent the standard of our institution. The Rector of the institution, being a clergyman, has been very committed and consistent in instilling discipline in our students through seminars, Solemn Assemblies, sensitization outreaches and publications.

“When our investigations are over, we shall make our findings and pronouncements public. It is in our purview to ensure that only students found worthy in learning and character are certified. This is a commitment to which we shall remain consistently resolute.”