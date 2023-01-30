The South-East Coalition for Sustainable Development (SECSD) has described as a welcome development the non-kinetic approach of the Armed Forces of Nigeria towards peace and stability in the region.

The group in a press release Monday morning, said ongoing school rehabilitation projects, improvement of laboratories in schools, provision of portable water and other non-kinetic measures in the region were promises kept by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, to ensure Nigerians have peace.

SECSD said that the initiative of the CDS should be appreciated by the people of the South-East.

The press release jointly signed by SECSD President, Onu Ikenna, and Secretary, Uchechi Mgbidi, lamented that recent activities of enemies of the region have affected socio-economic development, hence the need for a rethink.

The group urged the youths to eschew all forms of violence, saying development cannot thrive where there is disorderliness.

SECSD said the people of the region must cooperate with the Armed Forces of Nigeria to de-escalate the violence and wanton killings going on in the region.

The group said: “On assumption of office, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen LEO Irabor promised to use all available means for peace to reign in the country. We are grateful that the Armed Forces under him has gone ahead in the the implementation of activities aimed at having the people of the region live in peace.

“We plead with our people to support the military as the development strides associated with the Igbos is being eroded by the activities of a few.

“We cannot continue in this violence and wanton killings that is beginning to make us look like cannibals.

“We also welcome the promise by the CDS that the military and other security agencies will not tolerate any threat to the 2023 General elections. This is the time for our people to speak on who to govern their affairs. They must not be denied that right.”