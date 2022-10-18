Private schools’ proprietors under the aegis of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in Imo State have described insecurity and increasing taxes by the state government as their biggest challenges.

The immediate past state chairman of the association, Pastor Chris Ineh, made the revelation at the 2022 NAPPS Day conference in Owerri, the capital of lmo State. He urged the state government to take private schools operators as partners in the development of education sector, rather than charging them heavy taxes.

The chairman of the event, Dr Smart Unegbu, in his speech said insecurity in the state and the country in general, posed a serious threat to the education industry.

“Private schools are helping a lot in the industry. It requires passion to be able to run a private school. It’s a service to humanity, not a profit-making business.

“There is also need for private school proprietors to invest more in the security of their students, either to synergize with their local community security personnel, or perimeter fencing, investment in CCTV installation and engagement in safety and security discussion with stakeholders,” he said.