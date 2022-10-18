A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has advised political parties in the state to challenge the Executive Order 21 of the state government in court rather than threatening violence.

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike had last week announced that he has signed into effect Executive Order 21, which apart from prohibiting political parties from holding campaign rallies in public schools in the state without permission from the Ministry of Education, said political parties must pay a nonrefundable sum of N5 million to the ministry.

But speaking during a media luncheon with journalists in Port Harcourt, Wali, said Wike has no moral right to restrict use of facilities of government owned schools and other public places for political campaigns because he fought against similar restrictions when he was campaigning to take over the state in 2015.