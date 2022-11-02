Worried by lack of development in oil producing areas of Imo State, a group operating under the aegis of Imo Beyond Oil Stakeholders has scheduled a summit on the need for sustainable development in the areas and Imo State in general.

In a statement made available to newsmen, an oil expert, Ejike Chukwu, said the summit will take place on December 9 this year at Landmark Hall, Protea Hotel, Owerri, the Imo State capital.

According to him, the summit will be powered by members of the Urashi Economic Empowerment Advocacy Initiative under the leadership of Ejike Chukwu, an expert in the oil and gas industry from Ohaji/Egbema local government area of the state.

He said that there is the need for engagement of stakeholders in the oil industry from Imo State to rethink and look beyond oil for infrastructural development of the areas and Imo State in general.

He recalled that over the years, Nigeria has continued to deplete its oil revenue due to various factors which include corruption, while other countries have continued to diversify its revenue and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by reinventing innovative oil management strategies.

He said Imo State is one of the oil producing states with Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta as the key centres saying: “Yet what has been the outcome of this development to the state and the community with various indications showing more needs to be done.

“This is the first summit of its kind in Imo State and will look towards sustainable engagement of stakeholders on the need to diversify on non-oil source of revenue,” the statement reads.