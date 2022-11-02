National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced training of its personnel to maximise the benefits of the high-tech radio equipment recently acquired to boost search and rescue operations.

It would be recalled that the communication radio equipment was recently unveiled by NEMA’s director-general, Mustapha Habib Ahmed who said that they were introduced to enhance fast and efficient interactions among emergency managers and humanitarian workers.

At the opening of the training programme yesterday in Abuja, the DG said it was aimed at equipping the personnel with adequate knowledge and skills on the use of the facility for optimal benefits.

Represented by the director, search and rescue operations, Air Commodore Edward Kolawole Adedokun, the DG stressed that NEMA has identified the importance of building a healthy workforce through continuous human-capacity training to enhance effective disaster management.

A statement by the head, press unit of the agency, Ezekiel Manzo said the devices could function flexibly as walkie talkies, android smart phones and command post devices at local theatres of operation and across unlimited distance.

The first batch of the training exercise consists of communication officers from the headquarters and all zonal, territorial as well as operations offices of the agency.

The high-tech digital communications equipment acquired include Digital Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) and broadband communication infrastructure using Hytera devices.

Hytera radio gadgets are world-class next-generation technologies helping industries across the globe to be more proactive and efficient in their operations.

Hytera emergency solutions ensure secure, non-of-sight wireless link on-demand to enable front line responders to communicate with on-site command centres in complicated environments.

The equipment comprises four categories of the radio gadgets: PNC370, PNC380, PNC550 and PDC550. The facilities could create a better interface between their operational and tactical actors.

The gadgets were built with multi-mode handheld devices, capable of working as two-way radio on UHF frequencies (400-470M.Hz) or on cellular LTE.