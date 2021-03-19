BY OUR EDITORS

Imo State prides itself as the heartland of the Igbo nation. It is about the intellectual base of the South east. With these attributes, it is safe for anyone to assume that it is an area surfeit with leadership materials of the right quality and number. Curiously, and in spite of these otherwise positive fine points, the state has continued to be plagued with consistent failure of leadership that has resulted in the pervasive atrocious tendencies that have, in recent times, demeaned its status and relevance in the scheme of things.

Till date, 38 years after, the average Imo State indigene has continued to nurse nostalgic feelings about the Chief Samuel Onunaka Mbakwe administration. As the first civilian governor of that unfortunate state, he remains the best governor of that state, military or civilian. During his tenure, Owerri the state capital was, at least, voted the cleanest capital in the country. That administration could boast of having industrialised the state with infrastructure evenly distributed within the four years it lasted in office.

Post-1983 and down the line, the state has continued to suffer a leadership deficit that belies the manpower it has at its disposal. The succeeding governments liquidated the state and sold off the Mbakwe legacy to the highest bidder. And the downward slide has continued unrestrained, unchecked.

Under Governor Ikedi Ohakim, the state allegedly took a massive loan to dredge a river in Owerri that has no economic value whatsoever. Before him, Governor Achike Udenwa reportedly claimed Mr Biggs as his administration’s star private sector investment. Even those seem to belong to a golden era in the state when compared with the show of shame going on between the incumbent, Governor Hope Uzodinma and his predecessor in office, Senator Rochas Okorocha. What is happening as they continue to embarrass the good people of the state is akin to the proverbial macabre dance of the absurd.

Kings dancing naked in the arena in the self-delusion that they are entertaining the audience.

This newspaper, after observing the trend of events in the state, has come to the inexorable conclusion that Imo State can do with better political leadership than it is presently getting from its elected officers who perceive the state and its resources as their exclusive patrimony. It must also be understood, in our opinion, that the struggle over assets purportedly looted by past administrations has nothing to do with the interest of the ordinary Imo indigene because they are most likely going to be re-looted by whoever is in office.

The quarrel, as we understand it, has nothing to do with the decay in infrastructure in the state, who will fix them. Some of the roads in the state still retain the impact of the civil war or worse. Some schools are still the way the missionaries left them. The preponderance of ‘chemist’ shops in the state is a sorry tale of the collapse of the health sector as those shops manned by near-illiterates represent the mainstay of the healthcare delivery system in that area that has produced world class medical practitioners.

But the problem of Imo State is a microcosm of what is taking place in other parts of the country and even at the federal level – the abandonment of political activities by the educated elite, the intelligentsia, for the dregs of the society who mess things up on behalf of all of us. As Shakespeare rightly pointed out, “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars but in ourselves that we are underlings.”

The problem in the state is that those who have the capacity to make the difference see politics as a dirty game and therefore leave governance, at all levels, in the hands of those considered lacking in moral scruples and the result is what is going on in that land of the Raymond Amanze Njokus and the Mbonu Ojikes of blessed memory. Another challenge, and that is even the most difficult part, is that the critical stakeholders in the state that would have brought things under control have disappointingly compromised and made themselves part of the problem instead of being part of the solution.

But in our considered view, the chestnut can still be retrieved from the fire. The people, the power base in any democracy, can still do what is expected of them in order to salvage what is left of the decency of the state. As 2023 approaches, the people owe themselves an obligation to say, thus far, no more. They are expected to be empowered intellectually enough to separate the wheat from the chaff, the serious from the unserious, and the committed from the blatant jokers.

While we wait for that to happen, this newspaper is persuaded to appeal to the political class in the state to listen to the cries of the people weighed down by the crass nonsensical indulgences of those they had the misfortune of giving the opportunity to trifle with their destinies.