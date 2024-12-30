A non-governmental organisation, Impact23, as a way of advancing the welfare of rural community dwellers, has held a humanitarian campaign tagged ‘Hunger Eradication’ Outreach in Gafare village of Kuje Area Council of FCT.

The outreach, which held on Saturday, December 21, was part of efforts to ensure that the community would have a memorable Christmas celebration.

Food items, such as rice, beans, garri, noodles and others, were distributed to community members.

It was also in advancement of its core objective of the NGO, anchored on eradication of hunger in rural communities.

Speaking at the outreach, the Executive Director, Impact23, Dr. Paul Olubo, said the organisation will continue to pursue its mandate of hunger eradication, especially as economic difficulties hit several homes across the country.

According to him, the celebration of Christmas will not be complete without the organisation reaching out to individuals and communities, in line with what Christ symbolises — love and giving.

Also speaking, the FCT Coordinator of the organisation, Segun Adewale, said it was a long-time practice of Impact 23 to put smiles on the faces of people, in festive and non-festive periods.

Among the many beneficiaries, Peter Dunka and Comfort James expressed gratitude to the organisation for choosing the community for their humanitarian outreach, praying for God’s replenishment and more blessings.

This is one of the numerous outreaches the organisation has embarked on in recent times.

Not long ago, it held a free medical outreach in Peti community in Gwagwalada Area Council of FCT, where it reiterated its commitment to continue its drive towards impacting the society.

The organisation is also dedicated to mentorship of young people, giving them direction on life journey through credible and robust mentorship as well as talent discovery.