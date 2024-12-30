Popular Lagos female Disc Jockey, Kudirat Gbemisola, a.k.a DJ Kulet, has announced separation from her husband, Ohis Emmanuel, a.k.a Benjamin, over alleged infidelity after eight months of marriage.

DJ Kulet also called out Benjamin over alleged sexual predatory tendencies against minors, including ‘prolonged sexual abuse of a 13-year-old minor’ for six months, among others.

The celebrity DJ took to her Facebook page on Monday morning to disclose these, saying she was publicly disassociating herself from her former husband due to ‘his egregious and reprehensible actions’.

“I, DJ KULET, am publicly disassociating myself from my ex-husband, Ohis Emmanuel (aka Benjamin), due to his egregious and reprehensible actions.

“Despite overwhelming evidence (including chats, photos, videos, and voice notes) of his infidelity, he has refused to change his ways. The final straw was the shocking discovery of his prolonged sexual abuse of a 13-year-old minor, which occurred under my roof for six months.

“Previously, I had forgiven him after he shifted the blame for his infidelity to external influences, unaware of the extent of his abuse. Further investigation, including a video confession on December 28th, 2024, revealed that he had also molested his 20-year-old cousin, resulting in her contracting an infection, as well as her friend.

“His predatory behaviour predominantly targets minors, and he continues to engage in infidelity with multiple women. In our short-lived marriage of less than 8 months, I have treated infections three times.

“As a VICTIM myself, I feel compelled to expose individuals like him to protect others. I urge everyone to be vigilant and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.”