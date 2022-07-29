Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said the six-week ultimatum given to President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve the worsening insecurity in the country or face impeachment was a litmus test for both legislative and judiciary arms of government.

The forum said if the President fails to improve the security situation and the National Assembly engages in deception in its ultimatum, Nigerians will know that it does not have a credible legislative or executive organ that can be trusted.

Spokesman of the forum Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed who made the remarks while speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP Friday in Abuja, urged Nigerians to wait for six weeks to see if the President will perform credibly in terms of improving the security situation.

“We are happy that the Senate has woken up after over seven years. We will wait and see if the security situation gets better. The Constitution clearly provided sections for the impeachment of the President if he fails to protect the lives and property of its citizens. If a government cannot protect its citizens of what value it is,” Baba-Ahmed said.

He said if anyone feels the Senate move is not the best, then they are not residing in the North.

We hope the National Assembly will follow through,” he added.