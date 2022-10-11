As part of the drive to entrench a premium service culture and customer experience, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has launched a staff verification platform.

The disCo said platform, which was launched as part of activities marking the weeklong 2022 International Customer Service Week from Monday 3rd October, through to Friday 7th, was to tackle the problem of constant impersonation of its staff.

The disCo also introduced during the customer service week, the USSD recharge option, which allows customers to recharge their AEDC meters with five simple steps.

In his customer service celebration message, the MD/CEO Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi said ‘the verification platform is coming as a result of several cases of impersonation which has exposed the company and customers to undue harm and mischief. However, with this laudable initiative, customers can verify the authenticity of staff before granting access to their premises’’.

To enjoy this service all a customer needs to do is visit verifystaff.abujaelectricity.com, type in the staff ID card number in the slot provided and click OK. If the visitor is a genuine AEDC staff, his or her name, picture and ID card number will be displayed on the screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fadeyibi further added that with the theme, ‘Celebrate Service’, this year’s celebration was aimed at recognising the significance of good service along with those dedicated to providing it daily.

According to him, AEDC had lined up series of activities for its esteemed customers. These included, visits to some community leaders by the management of the company, major customer consultative forum, donation of welfare materials at the IDP Camp, Kaura District, Abuja as well as appreciation awards to customers and staff to mention a few.

In his comments, chief marketing officer, Donald Etim noted that AEDC is resolute in ensuring more customer centric initiatives are put in place in order to continually meet the desires and aspirations of her customers, as the company recognizes the power and role customers contribute to the existence of its business.

‘‘AEDC reiterates that it has in place, a team of highly dedicated and professional staff that go the extra mile to give its customers a sustainable excellent customer experience. However, in every system there is bound to be a few deviants which is why we have the whistle blowing mechanism in place. Customers are advised to report acts of misconducts and other related vices via email to tipoffs-deloitte.ng or call: 08008476337. We are a serious organisation and acts of indiscipline and illegal practices are not condoned’’ said Etim.

He explained that the USSD vending option service is available to AEDC customers using Access, FCMB, Providus, Stanbic IBTC, Fidelity, Sterling, Keystone, Unity, Heritage, Tajbank, and Jaiz banks.

He expressed the AEDC management and staff’s unwavering commitment towards exceptional service delivery while sincerely appreciating all its customers for their patience and cooperation over the past year.