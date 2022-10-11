Oyo State government has pledged to take every step to ensure the safe return of four farmers abducted by gunmen on Saturday at the state’s farm settlement at Iseyin-Ipapo-Saki road in Iseyin.

The state government said it had deployed a security team to the Ipapo/Iseyin axis in the Oyo North Senatorial District.

The state’s commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Adeniyi Adebisi, who disclosed this in Ibadan appealed to the people of Ipapo to be calm in the wake of the fresh abduction of the four persons.

Meanwhile, the suspected gunmen who abducted the four farmers at the Oyo State’s Farm Settlement, Iseyin, had contacted the family of the victims, demanding N20 million.

The chairman, Iseyin Farmers Settlement Center, Mr Adepoju Rasheed who spoke with journalists at the farm yesterday disclosed that the military-led search party located the hide out of the kidnappers on Sunday saying there were fears of the possibility of collusion from people within the town or the local security men.

According to him, the criminals have relocated upward the forest at Kajola local government area, towards the border.

Rasheed disclosed that the military commander-in-charge of the search expedition had asked that mobile phones of all security men in the search be collected, as well as those at the farm, to put a stop to the possibility of informants giving away the operation tactics to the kidnappers.

