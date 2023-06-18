Presidency, Governor Hail New NGE President, Anaba

The Presidency yesterday congratulated the newly elected president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr Eze Anaba.

Anaba, the editor of Vanguard newspaper, emerged president after an election which took place at the NGE’s National Biennial Convention, in Owerri, Imo State.

He polled 250 votes to defeat Mr Bolaji Adebiyi of This Day newspaper who got 81 votes. The result was announced by chairperson of the election committee, Mrs Maimuna Garba.

Reacting to the election in a statement yesterday, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on special duties, communications and strategy, Mr Dele Alake, wished Anaba and the other newly elected officials of the guild a most fulfilling and productive tenure in office.

He said by the peaceful and rancor-free conduct of the elections, the NGE had sent a resounding message to the larger Nigerian polity that elections for desired offices can be intensely competed for without bitterness, acrimony and malice.

He conveyed the president’s commendation to those who lost in the elections at various levels for accepting the outcome and pledging support for the winners.