In Maiden Speech At AU, Tinubu Says Past Exploitation Of Africa Shouldn’t Happen Again

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday in Nairobi, Kenya, reaffirmed Africa’s unity and strength, while strongly rejecting the notion of a new scramble for Africa.

The President warned that past plundering and exploitation of the continent should remain in the past and never be repeated.

Speaking at the 5th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (5thMYCM) of the African Union (AU), the Regional Economic Communities (RECs), the Regional Mechanisms (RMs), and the African Union Member-States, the President, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, announced plans to strengthen the ECOWAS Standby Force to deter coups and combat terrorism in the sub-region.

The Nigerian leader, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, highlighted the progress made by ECOWAS in various sectors of its integration process, including trade, free movement of persons, investment promotion, infrastructure development, and security.