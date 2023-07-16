Sunday, July 16, 2023
In Maiden Speech At AU, Tinubu Says Past Exploitation Of Africa Shouldn’t Happen Again

Vows to strengthen ECOWAS standby force to combat terrorism, coups

by Jonathan Nda-Isaiah
17 seconds ago
in News
President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday in Nairobi, Kenya, reaffirmed Africa’s unity and strength, while strongly rejecting the notion of a new scramble for Africa.

The President warned that past plundering and exploitation of the continent should remain in the past and never be repeated.

Speaking at the 5th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (5thMYCM) of the African Union (AU), the Regional Economic Communities (RECs), the Regional Mechanisms (RMs), and the African Union Member-States, the President, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, announced plans to strengthen the ECOWAS Standby Force to deter coups and combat terrorism in the sub-region.

 

The Nigerian leader, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, highlighted the progress made by ECOWAS in various sectors of its integration process, including trade, free movement of persons, investment promotion, infrastructure development, and security.

 

