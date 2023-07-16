Navy Arrests 4 Suspected Oil Thieves In Rivers

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy have arrested four suspected oil thieves in the creeks of Krakrama community in Degema local government area of Rivers State.

Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, Commodore Suleiman Ibrahim, disclosed this while speaking to journalists at one of the illegal bunkering sites.

Ibrahim stated that the four suspects were arrested during a tour of illegal oil refining sites at the Krakrama creeks.

He said the Nigeria Navy will ensure that the four crude oil thieves arrested are made to face the law.

The NNS Pathfinder commander further said the Nigerian Navy was collaborating with sister agencies in tracking those behind the crude oil refining in creeks of Krakrama community.

Ibrahim stated that the Navy will continue to protect critical national assets from crude oil thieves and vandals in the state.