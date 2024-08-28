A bottle of Ribena that was N1,800 within a few months is now N4000 something!! This is not right at all. Let me give you an example. There’s this supermarket I like patronising for their local mangoes. Local o, not foreign, very local! Infact the type of mangoes that are planted everywhere.

First o bought 6 for N650. I’m not exaggerating, I went there about a week later to find it had become 4 for N750!! Our leaders should please look into this matter. It was good they did something about misleading prices in supermarkets, however now is the time to address this uncontrollable and atrocious increase in prices of foods. This area is lacking in transparency and accountability.