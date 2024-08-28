Media mogul Mo Abudu has entered into a joint venture with Moses Babatope, CEO of the newly launched Nile Group on the Pods.

The Pods is a joint project in collaboration with EbonyLife Cinemas will introduce luxury cinema experience across West Africa.

This partnership which is considered an industry game changer is a major leap forward in the cinema industry, offering high-quality, comfortable movie experiences in exclusive, private settings

The Vice President of Nile X, Bukky George-Taylor, stated that each Pod offers a private, intimate setting equipped with plush recliners, personal concierge service, and exclusive access to curated film selections.

Speaking on the partnership, Bukky George-Taylor highlighted the significance of strategic partnerships, collaborations, and investments in driving The Nile Group’s mission forward.

She said “The future of African entertainment hinges on robust partnerships and collaborative efforts. At The Nile Group, we are committed to forging strong alliances with local and international stakeholders to elevate the industry. This partnership in The Pods is proof that we believe in the potential of the African market.

“The Nile Group has laid the groundwork for partnerships and collaboration, and we are open to more. This venture with Mo Abudu and EbonyLife Cinemas shows our dedication to innovation and excellence. By combining our resources and expertise, we aim to deliver a cinema experience that is second to none.”

Abubu said the Pods redefine the cinematic experience, providing an oasis of comfort and luxury where patrons can relax and indulge in unparalleled entertainment.

“With the high demand for premium, personalised cinema experiences on the rise, the Pods cater to a discerning audience that seeks more than just a film screening,.

This venture taps into a niche market, blending the allure of cinema with the sophistication of gourmet dining, luxurious seating, and advanced audio-visual technology”.

The Nile Foundation dedicated to social impact, will drive community development initiatives.

“The Pods are not just about watching a movie; they are about experiencing cinema in a way that engages all the senses,” said Abudu.

“This collaboration with The Nile Group is an exciting opportunity to innovate and bring something truly special to our audience. We are creating a space where cinema meets luxury, where every detail is designed to provide an unforgettable experience.”

In line with their vision, the Nile Group and EbonyLife Cinemas plan to open 10 Pods per year, reaching a total of 50 Pods within the next 5 years.