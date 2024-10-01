As Nigeria celebrates its 64th Independence anniversary, Alex Ogundipe, Senior Pastor of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Daki-Biyu District, Kubwa Branch, Abuja, has urged Nigerians to keep hope alive despite the country’s numerous challenges.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday on the sidelines of the 19th Annual Harvest Thanksgiving Service of the church, themed, ‘Double Glory.’

Ogundipe said, “God installs all governments. No matter how a governor or a government gets there, God must have a hand. God installed Abacha, that many people were crying about but some people made it under Abacha.

“Nobody gets to a seat of power to preside over the people except with the authority of God.

“If you keep saying the bad things of Nigeria, you won’t witness the good. But if you align yourself with God’s purpose that this land flows with milk and honey, God will surprise you.

“Nigeria is a good land. It flows with milk and honey. If you don’t believe it, you won’t benefit, but if you believe and confess positively, it will be your portion.”

The 2024 harvest committee chairman, Evangelist Adeshina Ajimati, said the programme was held to celebrate God’s faithfulness to Nigeria.

He said, “As a people, we cannot be hopeless. We must be hopeful because at least there is a plan. We can all argue about the plan, but there is a plan, and the plan is to sustain the economic stability of the country.’

The federal government has planned a low-key celebration for the anniversary, highlighting the need for reflection and introspection. This subdued approach acknowledges the current economic and security challenges facing the nation.