President Bola Tinubu has conferred higher National Honours on the Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Tinubu disclosed this on Tuesday morning in his nationwide broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary.

Other beneficiaries include the Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

LEADERSHIP reports that the development comes by virtue of their official positions in the legislative and judicial arms of government.

The President noted that as is the tradition, the federal government will soon announce all other beneficiaries of the national honours for 2024.

“The Senate President and the Chief Justice of the Federation have been conferred with the honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). The deputy Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives have the honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), while the deputy speaker of the House has been awarded Commander of the Order of Niger (CON),” Tinubu stated.