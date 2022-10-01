The United States of America has sent a goodwill message to the Government and People of Nigeria on the 62nd independence anniversary of Nigeria on October 1, 2022.

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, said this in a statement issued on Saturday by the US Embassy in Abuja, made available to journalists.

US also vowed to support Nigeria’s war on terrorism.

Blinken in the statement said: “the partnership between our two countries is strong and is built on our shared values of democracy, diversity, and a spirit of entrepreneurship.

“The United States is committed to supporting Nigerian efforts to counter terrorism and insecurity, improve health systems, strengthen democratic institutions, promote respect for human rights, and bolster economic growth including through bilateral trade and investment between the United States and Nigeria.

“We stand with Nigeria as a democratic partner in supporting free and fair elections and value Nigeria’s leadership on global and regional issues including the fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to expanding our relationship over the coming year and advancing our mutual interests. The United States joins in your celebration and extends our sincerest congratulations.”