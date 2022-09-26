India on Sunday reported a decrease of 442 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 43,994. The country is thirty-fifth among the most affected countries globally by active cases.

On Sunday, it added 4,777 cases to take its total caseload to 44,568,114. And, with 23 new fatalities, including 11 more reconciled by Kerala, its COVID-19 death toll reached 528,510, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,563,151 more COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered on September 24, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,175,667,942. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,995,610 — or 98.72 per cent of the total caseload — with 5,196 new cured cases being reported on September 25.

India has added 33,926 cases in the past 7 days. The count of active cases across India on September 25 saw an increase of 442, compared with a decrease of 845 on September 24.

With 5,196 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.

India on September 21 conducted 302,283 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 893,654,428.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8118804), Kerala (6797477), Karnataka (4063427), Tamil Nadu (3579901), and Andhra Pradesh (2338120).

The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (14276), Tamil Nadu (5349), Maharashtra (3709), Karnataka (3095), and West Bengal (2952).

The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148327), Kerala (71074), Karnataka (40280), Tamil Nadu (38046), and Delhi (26501).