Indomie Supports Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria

Indomie Instant Noodles has joined forces with the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria on Saturday, June 17, 2023, to raise awareness about sickle cell through a remarkable event tagged: “Red Umbrella Walk.” The walk which took place in Surulere, Lagos, witnessed an outpouring of support from Nigerians who donned Indomie-branded red t-shirts, caps, and umbrellas.

The “Red Umbrella Walk” is an annual solidarity and awareness walk aimed at spotlighting sickle cell disease in Nigeria. This year marked the seventh edition of the event and drew significant attention from the public. Notably, the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria received support from Indomie Instant popular music artiste and former Big Brother Naija winner, Laycon, who actively participated in driving awareness for the cause, and some NGOs.

During the event, Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Temitope Ashiwaju expressed Indomie’s commitment to supporting the sickle cell community.

According to him, “Indomie is here to hold hands and show support for everyone living with sickle cell anaemia, a genetic disorder that affects people from birth.

While we are here to support the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria, Indomie is using this opportunity to share some love with the entire Sickle Cell Community, and we are saying loudly, everyone with sickle cell is a hero.”

Sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disorder characterized by abnormal haemoglobin, the protein responsible for carrying oxygen in the red cells. It significantly affects the shape and function of red blood cells, leading to various health complications.