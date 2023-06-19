Interswitch Empowers Developers, e-Commerce Operators

Interswitch has hosted developers and other tech ecosystem stakeholders to an insightful session in Lagos tagged ‘The Coded Meetup’ where the company presented a plethora of its cutting-edge APIs designed to strengthen the digital payment ecosystem in the country and beyond.

This is even as interswitch explained that the FinTech economy is a non-exhaustive space with amazing players pushing aggressively to eliminate payment boundaries while leveraging opportunities to foster growth and eliminate cultural ways of handling money.

Interswitch developer community said, as a topmost player in the FinTech space, it would cater for the technical needs of developers in the community where they operate with technical support response to foster developer relations and enhance growth irrespective of their roles and backgrounds.

Interswitch believes this collaborative partnerships with volunteer community groups to learn skills would provides mentorship and accountability platforms for developers.

Participants were reintroduced to the Interswitch Developer Referral Programme, designed to incentivize Developers, Product Managers, and Product Designers who refer partners, colleagues, or business owners to Quickteller Business.