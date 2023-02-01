Dufil Prima Foods Plc, has promised its consumers improved brand offerings in 2023.

The company is determined to leverage its goodwill and consumer satisfaction made possible through the consistent delivery of quality variants of the number one family noodles brand.

Speaking on the brand’s projections for 2023 during an interactive session in Lagos, the Group Corporate Communications and Event manager, Dufil Prima Foods, Tope Ashiwaju revealed that the brand is poised to surpass its achievements in 2022.

He said: “our achievements in 2022 and previous years are largely due to our commitment to consistently deliver unrivalled quality products to our consumers and resting on our oars has never been an option.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In our continued consumer-satisfaction drive that has made Indomie a household name, we are driving towards reinforcing and positioning our brands in the hearts of families across Nigeria.”

Ashiwaju emphasised that Dufil relies on its highly technological research and development (R&D) process to identify consumers’ culinary needs and ensure products are developed specifically to meet these needs with unmatched precision, saying “Indomie is the go-to brand for quality in the noodles category, and no other brand can match Indomie’s drive for consumer-brand excellence both in quality and taste.”

According to Ashiwaju, the year 2023 will see indomie create more brand engagement opportunities for consumers and provide them with exciting rewards for their loyalty.

The company in 2022 was awarded with the Brandcom Awards for ‘Most Iconic Noodles Brand of the Year’, and the ADVAN Awards for the ‘Consumer Choice for the Brand of the Year Award’. The Indomie brand last year engaged in a series of corporate social responsibility programmes and national consumer promotions. Towards the end of 2022, the brand launched the Indomie Jollof into the market, among others.