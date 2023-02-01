The executive chairman, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, (LIRS) Mr. Ayodele Subair has been conferred with the 2022 Public Sector Icon of the year at the 11th edition of the Vanguard Personality of the Year Award held in Victoria Island, Lagos recently.

The ceremony chaired by the chairman of Access Bank, Mrs Ajoritsedere Awosika, is an annual event where eminent personalities who have distinguished themselves in professional excellence and service to humanity in the private and public sectors are honoured.

According to the organiser of the event, Vanguard Newspaper Limited, the LIRS boss, Subair, was conferred with the special award in recognition of his magic wand in the Lagos state tax revolution during the last seven years of being in office.

Receiving the award, alongside some of the LIRS directors, Subair expressed gratitude to the Vanguard Newspapers’ management for finding him worthy to be selected for the honour.

“I must thank the chairman and management of Vanguard Newspapers. They’ve been there as the vanguard leading the way in developments and new ideas for many years. To be on top is not very easy. They are one of the best newspaper organisations in Nigeria.

kudos to them.”

Speaking further, Subair noted; “I feel very proud about our achievements at LIRS. It’s not just about me. It is about LIRS, the management, the directors, and staff, including most importantly, His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his immense support and encouragement. Also, the Lagos State House of Assembly, the Judiciary and all stakeholders that have contributed to our success.”Yvonne

Commenting on the impact of the award, the LIRS chairman said it had thrown the agency up for more good work.

He said the agency is happy to be contributing to the development of Lagos State and humanity. According to him, “Without mobilization of funds, there can’t be any meaningful development.”

Born on May 21, 1960, Subair holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from the Metropolitan University of Manchester, United Kingdom. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Lagos. A fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, member of both the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN, and the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria, BRIPAN.

Prior to his appointment in 2016, the internally generated revenue, IGR, by the LIRS, hovered around N240 billion, but with his astute knowledge and experience in accounting and taxation, Subair has increased revenue generation to N427 billion, nearly doubling the initial revenue at the start of his tenure.