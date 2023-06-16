inDrive.Couriers Marks 2 Years Of Expansion Into New Cities

inDrive.Couriers, a service to help users order same-day and on-demand delivery, is proudly celebrating two years of successful operation in Lagos, Nigeria. This achievement serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to excellence within the logistics industry, amid economic challenges.

In a move to provide even greater coverage, inDrive is thrilled to announce its expansion into two additional Nigerian cities, Abuja and Ibadan. This expansion signifies the company’s growth and commitment to offering their unique peer-to-peer model of courier services to an even larger Nigerian audience.

The unique model allows customers and drivers to negotiate delivery costs, ensuring a fair price. It has been embraced for its cost-effective and streamlined solution in the face of rising fuel prices. With this expansion, inDrive brings this innovative approach to Abuja and Ibadan, further contributing to the logistics landscape in Nigeria.

inDrive.Couriers offers its services around the clock, focusing on fast collection of packages up to 20kg, with real-time tracking. The platform allows clients to review the courier’s rating and order completion history before selection, ensuring the highest level of transparency and trust.

With e-commerce flourishing across the continent, inDrive sees significant growth opportunities in this sector. The courier service’s expansion into Abuja and Ibadan comes at a time when Africa’s e-commerce market is forecast to witness unprecedented growth, making inDrive’s services crucial in facilitating trade and commerce. inDrive intends to work closely with small to medium-sized businesses; these in turn stand to benefit as these services enable a broader customer base and promote supply chain efficiency.

The recent launch of inDrive’s moto delivery service adds another layer to their commitment to their clients. The new service, aimed primarily at businesses, increases the