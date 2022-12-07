Six months after closure, president of the National Industrial Court, Hon. Justice Benedict Kanyip, has ordered the re-opening of Owerri judicial division for sitting and commencement of other court activities starting from Monday, 9th January 2023.

The court was closed on June 4, 2022 following arrest of bailiffs when they went to discharge an order at a commercial bank in Owerri awarded to a former deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere against the Imo State government.

The disclosure was made via the Facebook page of the National Industrial Court.

The statement reads, “Justice Kanyip gave the order pursuant to Section 21 (1) & (2) of the National Industrial Court Act, 2006 and all other enabling powers”.

It further reads, “The order for re-opening is necessitated upon the assurances and guarantees given by the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma that the Judges and Staff of the Court in the State will be given adequate Security and Protection.”

It would be recalled that Justice Kanyip had on June 2022 ordered the closure of Owerri Division, until all issues concerning disobedience to court orders are resolved and the necessary guarantees are given.