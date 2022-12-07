Organising secretary of Prof Uche Ikonne’s governorship campaign council in Arochukwu local government area of Abia State, Hon Anthony Nwankwo has denied that Senator Mao Ohuabunwa is working against the candidate.

This is just as Abia North stakeholders have resolved to return Ohuabunwa to the Red Chamber in 2023 after losing the seat to former governor Orji Uzor Kalu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

Nwankwo spoke to LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the state capital, while reacting to the allegation which was reported in a social media, urging members of the party and the general public to disregard the report.

The immediate-past chairman of the party in the area noted that “those who sabotaged Ohuabunwa in the 2019 general election are at work again and desperately looking for means of blackmailing him.”

He maintained that no matter what Ohuabunwa’s detractors do, supporters of the representative of Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency at the National Assembly from 1999 to 2003 will stand by him.

“Certainly, we know that his political enemies are desperately looking for how to sow the seed of enmity between him and the governorship candidate but for sure, it cannot fly”, he added.