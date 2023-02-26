The election in the Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency of Kogi State in Saturday’s 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections, has been declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Returning Officer, Dr. Adams Baba, made the declaration at the Collation Centre in Kabba, headquarters of Kogi West senatorial zone on Sunday.

Baba said the declaration was due to the difference between the margin of lead and cancelled votes in two polling units of the federal constituency.

The returning officer said the difference of the between the leading candidate, Arc. Salman Idris of African Democractic Congress (ADC) and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kolawole Matthew, was not up to the number of registered voters in the canceled polling units.

“The ADC candidate polled 13,867 while the APC polled 13,605 leaving just 262 votes difference, whereas the number of PVC collected in the cancelled polling units of Iya in Otu ward in Kabba/Bunu LGA (485) and Open Space polling unit in Egbeda ward of Ijumu LGA (100) is more than the difference,” he stated.

LEADERSHIP reports that the returning officer, however, did not disclose when re-run election will be conducted in the affected two polling units of the Federal Constituency.