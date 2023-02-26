With outstanding seven local government areas to to go, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has won in 18 LGAs out of the 23 announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, also won in five local government areas of the State out of the 23 LGA results announced so far.

Atiku won in Boluwaduro, Ifedayo, Ila, Odo-Otin, Irepodun, Orolu, Ede-North, Ede-South, Ife-South, Ife-North, Ola-Oluwa, and Ayedire local government areas.

He also won Obokun, Oriade, Atakumosa-East, Atakumosa-West, Egbedore, Ilesa-East and Ilesa-West LGAs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, APC’s candidate won in Osogbo, Olorunda, Ife-Central, Ife-East and Boripe local government areas.

Labour Party candidate came third in the results announced so far by collation officers across the local government areas in the State before the State Returning Officer, Professor Tolulope Ogunsola, of the University of Lagos.

LEADERSHIP reports that the results for the outstanding seven local government areas of the State were being awaited.