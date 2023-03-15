The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied appointing a former Commissioner of Science and Technology in Lagos State, Femi Odubiyi, as its Head of ICT Department.

To set the record straight, the nation’s electoral body said the name “Femi Odubiyi” does not exist in its ICT Department at the INEC headquarters in Abuja or any State office of the Commission.

National commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye, who stated this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja on Wednesday, said: “Nothing can be further from the truth.”

He, however, stated that the Commission’s ICT staff are career officers of the Commission.

Okoye added that none of its staffers have held any political appointment in any State of the Federation.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a widely publicised report attributed to a well-known Lagos politician Chief Olabode George that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appointed one Femi Odubiyi, a former Commissioner in Lagos State and an associate of a prominent politician, as its Head of ICT. Nothing can be further from the truth.”

Okoye urged the public to disregard the fake report.

He added that its promoter should have been circumspect so as not to be seen as a purveyor of fake news.